Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly bypolls: No rest for netas as lobbying for two seats begins

Sources said Umesh Jadhav rushed to Bengaluru on Tuesday, hours after polling ended, to put pressure on the BJP leadership to select a candidate of his choice.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A day after the Lok Sabha polls concluded for Karnataka, politicians have already started preparing for the next race, the assembly bypolls for Kundgol and Chincholi segments, which are scheduled for May 19.

With last day to file nominations on April 29, lobbying for tickets has begun in Congress and BJP. Bypolls for Chincholi was necessitated after Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigned to contest as BJP candidate in the LS polls and in Kundgol, Congress MLA C S Shivalli died.

Sources said Umesh Jadhav rushed to Bengaluru on Tuesday, hours after polling ended, to put pressure on the BJP leadership to select a candidate of his choice. He had reportedly struck a deal to this effect when he agreed to contest as the party candidate from Gulbarga. He is keen on fielding his son Avinash Jadhav, an MD student.

However, this might not work out for BJP as they had attacked Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and accused him of promoting his son. If BJP is unhappy with Avinash’s candidature, Jadhav might then suggest his brother Ramchandra Jadhav or relative Arun Pawar’s name, sources said.

The Congress camp too has their fair share of leaders vying for the spots. In Chincholi, there are Subash Rathod and Babu Rao Chauhan, both switchovers from BJP. But they face opposition from traditional Congress leaders. Kharge is expected to take the final decision. A meeting will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In Kundgol, Congress is likely to field Shivalli’s wife Kusuma to cash in on the goodwill that the leader enjoyed in the region. For BJP, the competition is between SI Chikkanagoudar, who lost last year, and MR Patil. While the former is a relative of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, Patil had in the past contested against Chikkanagoudar when he stood on a KJP ticket. Both lost to  Shivalli. The two filed their nominations on Wednesday.

All about bypolls
Last date for filing nomination - April 29
Scrutiny - April 30

Last date of withdrawal- May 2
Voting - May 19
Counting - May 23

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Congress-JD(S) coalition Kundgol Chincholi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp