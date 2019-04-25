Home States Karnataka

One last journey: New bridge to connect Aigalakurve island village soon

Spread around 2,000 areas the island has about 150 houses and nearly 1,500 living in it.

Published: 25th April 2019 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Boat

Election staffs carrying polling equipments in a boat to Aigalakurve island village in Kumta taluk. (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: The ongoing Lok Sabha elections have stood testimony to the grit of poll officials who at some places trekked through thick forests and moved in the Naxal areas to ensure smooth polling. Something similar used to be witnessed in Karwar when during every election the poll officials would reach an island in a boat.

But this boat journey for polling could be the last one as the island is all set to get a new bridge. Aigalakurve is the island village surrounded by Aghanashini river in Kumta taluk. Spread around 2,000 areas the island has about 150 houses and nearly 1,500 living in it. The villagers here are depended on agriculture and horticulture for their livelihood.

The officials have to use the waterway to reach a polling booth located in this island village in the absence of road and bridge to connect. The election staff have used a boat to cross 300-meter wide river along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to reach the island on Monday evening. After poll duty on Tuesday evening, they have returned in the same boat.

Few years back, there were many such islands where polling staffs were supposed to boat to reach villages. Now Aigalakurve is only one village in the district and by the next elections, the island will be connected with a bridge. 



“Already Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a bridge to connect the island village with Kodkani village. About 60 per cent work has already completed and remaining work will be finished before the end of this year,” said an official from administration.

On Tuesday the island village registered 74 per cent voting at the end of the polling. Out of 582 voters, 430 people coasted their votes. 

