Postcard News editor Mahesh Vikram Hegde arrested again

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Mahesh Vikram Hegde, the co-founder of news website Postcard News, was arrested on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that Mahesh, who had landed in Virajpet to attend a family function, was arrested from a private resort.

Sources said Mahesh was arrested based on a complaint filed by Home Minister M B Patil. Patil had filed a complaint on April 16 in Vijayapura regarding a fake letter under his name concerning the Lingayat issue that was being circulated on the website. However, the district police said they were not involved in the arrest.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #IStandWithMaheshHegde was trending on Twitter as BJP leaders, including Shobha Karandlaje and C T Ravi, tweeted condemning the arrest. Hegde was earlier arrested in 2018 for generating a fake video to instigate communal violence.