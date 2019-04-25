Home States Karnataka

Postcard News editor Mahesh Vikram Hegde arrested again

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, co-founder of news website Postcard News, was arrested on Wednesday.

Published: 25th April 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, the co-founder of news website Postcard News.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Mahesh Vikram Hegde, the co-founder of news website Postcard News, was arrested on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that Mahesh, who had landed in Virajpet to attend a family function, was arrested from a private resort.

Sources said Mahesh was arrested based on a complaint filed by Home Minister M B Patil. Patil had filed a complaint on April 16 in Vijayapura regarding a fake letter under his name concerning the Lingayat issue that was being circulated on the website. However, the district police said they were not involved in the arrest.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #IStandWithMaheshHegde was trending on Twitter as BJP leaders, including Shobha Karandlaje and C T Ravi, tweeted condemning the arrest. Hegde was earlier arrested in 2018 for generating a fake video to instigate communal violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Postcard News Mahesh Vikram Hegde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp