Confident of victory, says Congress man

TUMAKURU: Congress candidate R Druvanarayan was confident of his victory for the third consecutive time from backward Chamarajanagar constituency. Thanking leaders and workers for their support in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Druvanarayan said the Congress will get lead in all eight assembly seats and the party will prove that Chamarajanagar is its bastion.

Speaking at the party workers’ meet here on Thursday, Druvanarayan said both Congress and JD(S) workers have unitedly fought the elections and have campaigned hard to win the polls. Senior leaders Siddaramaiah, H C Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi and others had campaigned for him in the elections.

Assuring people that he will continue to work for the development of the constituency and connect with people, he also thanked electoral officers, police and BJP and BSP candidates for their cooperation in ensuring peaceful polling.

In Chamarajanagar, Druvanarayan is pitted against senior BJP leader and former Union minister Srinivas Prasad, who has represented the constituency five times. The formidable leader was also a union minister in the NDA government.