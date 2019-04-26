Home States Karnataka

Ranganathittu sanctuary in Mandya to get a makeover

Officials and staff were trained on soft skills. It will be a collective effort towards conserving the forest and wildlife.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary is home to 1,000 painted storks | Udayshankar S

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: Next time you take a boat ride at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Mandya, you are sure to return home with a plethora of information. You may also find the boatmen sporting a new look in T-shirt and trousers against the traditional khaki dress.

Many more such changes are in the pipeline as the Forest Department has decided on a makeover of the popular destination to enrich tourist experience.

The department, Mysuru Wildlife Division and Karnataka Eco-development Board recently organised a three-day workshop on capacity building for staff of the bird sanctuary.

Officials and staff were trained on soft skills. It will be a collective effort towards conserving the forest and wildlife.

Karthikeyan, chief naturalist of state-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited, was roped in as a resource person, along with several other experts, who shared their knowledge with the sole motive of making it a worthy visit to the sanctuary, that had once vowed ornithologist Salim Ali.

TAGS
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

