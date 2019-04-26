Home States Karnataka

Shutdown imminent in face of new rules: Karnataka board schools

These schools, affiliated to the state board, have threatened to stop classes as a mark of protest if the government does not provide a solution to their problems.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools in the state, especially those that do not charge exorbitant amounts as tuition fee, might be staring at a shutdown according to associations who are alleging harassment from the government.

These schools, affiliated to the state board, have threatened to stop classes as a mark of protest if the government does not provide a solution to their problems. The schools are raising an objection over recent decisions taken, in which they have been asked to fix a minimum wage for employees, as well as delays in reimbursement of expenses borne in admitting children under the Right to Education act (RTE). “We are being harassed and the government is trying to regulate us unnecessarily. If this continues, we have no other option but to close these schools,” said

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka. According to the association, of the 18,000 private schools affiliated to state board, 92% are budget schools. This means the tuition fee is less, sometimes as much as Rs 20,000 per year. “A school fixing a minimum wage for staff means an increase of 200 to 300% in tuition fee. Parents will have to shell out this,” he said. Savita Kumari, a management representative of a city school affiliated to the state board, said, “Repeated appeals to officials have failed.”

According to the association, the government must instead insist on this rule for schools which charge exorbitant fees. “Let the government and activists target these schools. Budget schools have no role to play in that,” added an association member. “If this continues, the government can run the show and we will shut down. Not everyone is here to make money. Some of us provide education making losses,” another member said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Board Schools RTE Private Schools Shutdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp