Yeddyurappa asks EC to reconsider decision to relax model code in Karnataka

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has requested the Election Commission to reconsider its decision to "relax" the model code of conduct for the state government and to direct it to strictly abide by the code.

Stating that the decisions of the state government on various projects will have ramifications in other states where Lok Sabha elections are in progress, Yeddyurappa asked the commission to direct the state government to annul all decisions taken by it in the last two days.

READ MORE | Lok Sabha elections: Model Code violations galore on polling day in Karnataka

He said the Karnataka government was "claiming" that the EC had relaxed the model code of conduct and allowed it to take up developmental works which include projects related to infrastructure, purchases and services.

"The state government claimed that the CEC has given permission to float and finalise tenders on this," he said in a letter to the chief election commissioner dated April 25 that was released to the media on Friday.

"My gut feeling is, in this transition period when the general elections are in progress, the decisions taken by the state government will amount to violation of the model code of conduct, leading to various irregularities.

I wonder (if CEC has given permission) how the CEC has taken this decision to relax the guidelines of the poll code," he said.

In the letter, Yeddyurappa noted that as a norm, the model code will be in force till the completion of elections and the notification of results.

However, he said, the code will not bar works related to drought, natural disasters and emergency services such as providing drinking water or rescue works.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the issue, state BJP general secretary Arvind Limbavali asked the Karnataka government not to take up any major project-related work.

"The government should immediately take up drought relief work which is allowed," he said, and accused the chief minister and his cabinet ministers of not reviewing the drought situation even three days after the end of the last leg of parliamentary polls in the state on April 23.

The first leg of the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held on April 18.