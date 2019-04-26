Home States Karnataka

Yeddyurappa asks EC to reconsider decision to relax model code in Karnataka

Yeddyurappa asked the commission to direct the state government to annul all decisions taken by it in the last two days.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has requested the Election Commission to reconsider its decision to "relax" the model code of conduct for the state government and to direct it to strictly abide by the code.

Stating that the decisions of the state government on various projects will have ramifications in other states where Lok Sabha elections are in progress, Yeddyurappa asked the commission to direct the state government to annul all decisions taken by it in the last two days.

READ MORE | Lok Sabha elections: Model Code violations galore on polling day in Karnataka

He said the Karnataka government was "claiming" that the EC had relaxed the model code of conduct and allowed it to take up developmental works which include projects related to infrastructure, purchases and services.

"The state government claimed that the CEC has given permission to float and finalise tenders on this," he said in a letter to the chief election commissioner dated April 25 that was released to the media on Friday.

"My gut feeling is, in this transition period when the general elections are in progress, the decisions taken by the state government will amount to violation of the model code of conduct, leading to various irregularities.

I wonder (if CEC has given permission) how the CEC has taken this decision to relax the guidelines of the poll code," he said.

In the letter, Yeddyurappa noted that as a norm, the model code will be in force till the completion of elections and the notification of results.

However, he said, the code will not bar works related to drought, natural disasters and emergency services such as providing drinking water or rescue works.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the issue, state BJP general secretary Arvind Limbavali asked the Karnataka government not to take up any major project-related work.

"The government should immediately take up drought relief work which is allowed," he said, and accused the chief minister and his cabinet ministers of not reviewing the drought situation even three days after the end of the last leg of parliamentary polls in the state on April 23.

The first leg of the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held on April 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
model code Karnataka elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp