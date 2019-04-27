37-yr-old Dasara elephant Drona dies at Matthigodu

Home States Karnataka

Conservator of Forests of Nagarahole Sanctuary, Narayanaswamy, confirmed that the elephant passed away in the morning. 

Drona died of suspected heart attack

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: You will not get to see Drona at Mysuru Dasara any more.  The male elephant died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, but the forest department did not confirm the cause of his death. The end of the 37-year-old jumbo came when it was quenching its thirst at Thithimathi in Nagarhole Sanctuary’s Matthigodu elephant camp.

Forest workers and mahouts who saw Drona faint while he was drinking water rushed to give him first aid, but in vain, sources said.Drona died young, considering that the average lifespan of elephants in captivity is 60 years.

Captured in 2014 from Aluru forest in Hassan district, Drona had been tamed at Matthigodu. He had taken part in Mysuru Dasara in the last two years.

“The elephant is feared to have had a heart attack in the morning. The exact reason is yet to be verified,” Dr Mujheeb, veterinary doctor of Nagarahole Elephant Camp, said.

Conservator of Forests of Nagarahole Sanctuary, Narayanaswamy, confirmed that the elephant passed away in the morning. 

Elephant Death

