Home States Karnataka

80 PU colleges get 100% results, but devil is in the details

Data made public by the PU Department shows that 18 of the 80 colleges have less than 10 students each.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What does it take for a college to achieve a 100 per cent pass result? Focused students is not the answer for some pre-university colleges, lesser students is. This year, 80 pre-university colleges across the state, including 15 government-run colleges have achieved the rare tag of having all their students clear the II PU exam.

However, a closer look at the data throws up a completely different picture. Several colleges, including 5 government-run colleges have between 4 and 10 students enrolled.

Data made public by the PU Department shows that 18 of the 80 colleges have less than 10 students each. Only 9 colleges out of the 80 have more than 100 students. The scenario is similar when it comes to colleges with 0 per cent results (no student cleared the exam). Of the 98 colleges in this list, 48 have single digit student numbers.

“If you have such low number of students, getting a 100 per cent pass result is not a great achievement. Being a government college, they must maintain a minimum number of students,” said the representative of a private unaided college which also secured 100 per cent pass results with a student strength of more than 500.

Two of the private unaided colleges to figure in the list, the Al- Ameen Evening PU college in Bengaluru and the National Independent PU college, Kakhandaki, Vijayapura have just 1 student each. The Government PU college in Talagwadi at Malavalli in Mandya has just 2 students and the Government Independent PU college in Bhuvanahally, Hassan has only 4 students. What is even more shocking is that the department has a strict policy on colleges having at least 50 students to be operational. Atleast 5 government colleges seem to have ignored this rule. While the college officials might be talking about their results as a matter of pride, they have come in for some scathing criticism from other educational institutions.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, officials said that they would issue notices to the private and aided colleges for not having maintained the required number of students. However, they said that government colleges were unlikely to face action as the colleges could not deny admissions or access to examinations, even if there was only one student. Just three years back, 37 pre-university colleges across the state could boast of all their students clearing the II Pre-University exams. This figure rose to 68 last year and 80 in 2018-19. Out of the 80, there are 15 government colleges, an aided college, 63 private unaided colleges and a bifurcated PU college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pre-University Exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp