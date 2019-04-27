Home States Karnataka

Bar on poll duty: IAS officer likely to seek legal remedy

Senior IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin may seek legal remedy against the Election Commission’s direction, barring him from election duty.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin may seek legal remedy against the Election Commission’s direction, barring him from election duty. On Thursday, the EC had revoked his suspension and directed him to report back to the state government. However, the EC had directed the state government to initiate disciplinary action against him and also barred him from any election duty until further orders. “I will have to seek appropriate legal remedy against the latter part of the order,” the officer stated.

The officer said he was placed under suspension by the commission, on the allegation that he had not acted in conformity with the EC’s instructions in relation to SPG protectees. “This came as a shocking bolt from the blue as I have always functioned as election commission observer strictly in accordance with the norms prescribed,” he stated.

Mohsin said he had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal as he had not received any response from the commission for his appeal against the suspension order. The EC order revoking his suspension had come hours after the CAT order staying the suspension.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Mohsin Poll Duty Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp