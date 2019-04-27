Bar on poll duty: IAS officer likely to seek legal remedy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin may seek legal remedy against the Election Commission’s direction, barring him from election duty. On Thursday, the EC had revoked his suspension and directed him to report back to the state government. However, the EC had directed the state government to initiate disciplinary action against him and also barred him from any election duty until further orders. “I will have to seek appropriate legal remedy against the latter part of the order,” the officer stated.

The officer said he was placed under suspension by the commission, on the allegation that he had not acted in conformity with the EC’s instructions in relation to SPG protectees. “This came as a shocking bolt from the blue as I have always functioned as election commission observer strictly in accordance with the norms prescribed,” he stated.

Mohsin said he had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal as he had not received any response from the commission for his appeal against the suspension order. The EC order revoking his suspension had come hours after the CAT order staying the suspension.