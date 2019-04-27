Blustering rain wrecks havoc in Belagavi city

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Heavy rains in several parts of Belagavi on Saturday brought respite to people from rising mercury levels but at the same time caused massive damage as several trees and electric poles uprooted due to the impact of gusty winds followed by a heavy downpour.

Electric poles broke down due to the stormy weather at Tilakwadi, Vadgaon, Bhagya Nagar where power supply also got affected. At Adarsh Nagar 3rd cross, a tree uprooted and an electric pole adjacent to it fell down. At Bhagya Nagar 3rd cross, a huge branch of tree fell on a car crushing the vehicle completely. A part of the compound wall of Angadi Institute of Management and Technology also collapsed.

Due to the impact of a tree-fall at Government Polytechnic near Chennamma Circle, the traffic on the road got stranded. In several areas, incidents of vehicles getting damaged due to the uprooting of trees have been reported while root-tops of several business establishments at Peeranwadi and Udyambag area were also blown away due to massive winds.

After the winds and rains stopped, Hubballi electricity supply company (HESCOM) swung into action to clear the fallen trees and restored power supply. Residents in many areas complained that the massive tree branches which were posing threat to them were not cut in spite of appeals made to the authorities in the last some weeks.