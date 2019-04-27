Home States Karnataka

Lobbying for Chincholi bypoll ticket hots up

Other leaders who did not want to contest the LS polls against Mallikarjun Kharge were hopeful that the saffron party would consider their ability and seniority and give them the bypoll ticket.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Activists of Waddar community stage a protest in Kalaburagi city on Friday against BJP for not giving a ticket to Sunil Valyapur to contest by-elections in Chincholi

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP faces the threat of rebellion in the Chincholi bypoll slated for May 19, after a number of senior leaders quit the party, unhappy at not being given the ticket to contest the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat. Former Rajya Sabha member K B Shanappa, former minister Baburao Chauhan and former Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat vice-president Subhash Rathod quit the party in March-April this year, in protest against the decision of the high command to field Umesh Jadhav for the SC-Reserved seat. They joined the Congress in the hope that they would be accommodated during the Chincholi bypoll.

Other leaders who did not want to contest the LS polls against Mallikarjun Kharge were hopeful that the saffron party would consider their ability and seniority and give them the bypoll ticket. Rumours flew thick and fast that the BJP had struck a deal with Jadhav: if he resigned from his post as Congress MLA, he would get the Gulbarga Lok Sabha ticket, and that the ticket for the Chincholi bypoll would be given to a candidate of Jadhav’s choice. There was no official announcement from the BJP, nor did Jadhav tell anyone that the party high command had given him this promise.

Sunil Valyapur, who was defeated by Jadhav in the assembly election in 2018, and ZP member Sanjiv Yakapur were nursing the ambition of contesting the Chincholi seat. As there are a good number of voters from the Waddar community and Modi is still a factor, he is confident that he will win the polls. Yakapur, who belongs to the SC community, is also confident of getting the BJP ticket as he enjoys the support of other communities.

Valyapur told TNIE that he has convened a meeting of his supporters at Chincholi on Saturday and will take a decision after eliciting their opinion. Yakapur, who held a meeting on Friday, said that most of his followers are pressuring him to contest as a rebel candidate. He added that he will take a decision on Saturday. As the Congress has not yet announced its decision, all are eager to know who the chosen one will be.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Chincholi bypoll Karnataka Assemby Bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp