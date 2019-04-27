Lobbying for Chincholi bypoll ticket hots up

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP faces the threat of rebellion in the Chincholi bypoll slated for May 19, after a number of senior leaders quit the party, unhappy at not being given the ticket to contest the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat. Former Rajya Sabha member K B Shanappa, former minister Baburao Chauhan and former Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat vice-president Subhash Rathod quit the party in March-April this year, in protest against the decision of the high command to field Umesh Jadhav for the SC-Reserved seat. They joined the Congress in the hope that they would be accommodated during the Chincholi bypoll.

Other leaders who did not want to contest the LS polls against Mallikarjun Kharge were hopeful that the saffron party would consider their ability and seniority and give them the bypoll ticket. Rumours flew thick and fast that the BJP had struck a deal with Jadhav: if he resigned from his post as Congress MLA, he would get the Gulbarga Lok Sabha ticket, and that the ticket for the Chincholi bypoll would be given to a candidate of Jadhav’s choice. There was no official announcement from the BJP, nor did Jadhav tell anyone that the party high command had given him this promise.

Sunil Valyapur, who was defeated by Jadhav in the assembly election in 2018, and ZP member Sanjiv Yakapur were nursing the ambition of contesting the Chincholi seat. As there are a good number of voters from the Waddar community and Modi is still a factor, he is confident that he will win the polls. Yakapur, who belongs to the SC community, is also confident of getting the BJP ticket as he enjoys the support of other communities.

Valyapur told TNIE that he has convened a meeting of his supporters at Chincholi on Saturday and will take a decision after eliciting their opinion. Yakapur, who held a meeting on Friday, said that most of his followers are pressuring him to contest as a rebel candidate. He added that he will take a decision on Saturday. As the Congress has not yet announced its decision, all are eager to know who the chosen one will be.