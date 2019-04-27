Poll diaries

By Express News Service

GoT is their netagiri

Hooked to the latest season of Game of Thrones yet? Well, some of our netas are. After a month-long hectic campaign, the youngest contender in the fray, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya is doing what most millennials do: watch GoT episodes back to back. In fact, he even managed to catch a few episodes between campaigning for Davangere Lok Sabha seat, that went to polls on April 23. Game of Thrones seems to be quite the apt show for our netas, who have to while away their time through a long and hot month, before the May 23 results. And once those numbers are in, politicos may have to play musical chairs as a different music may start up.

Special prayers for a special victory

Divinity is as much a part of Indian politics as democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fan club held a special puja at Maha Ganapathi temple to pray for his thumping victory in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The fans, who arrived at the temple along with the Prime Minister’s portrait, offered special puja to Lord Ganapati. The priests did archana in the name of Modi, and Vikram, a fan, distributed prasadam and sweets to people around the temple. Since a Modi victory is a foregone conclusion, considering the saffron wave along the Ganga banks, the PM may not need these pujas and prayers. Or was it just to make the thump of the victory bigger and harder?

Our crude, rude politics

Well, well, here’s a new nadir. Chikkamagaluru BJP MLA CT Ravi, generally known for speaking in measured terms, apparently hit the stratosphere with his observation about the aam aadmi who is on the other side of his ideological divide. Seeking votes for BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje in Lakya hobli, he remarked that those who oppose PM Modi for the sake of religion and caste should be termed ‘Tayigandaru’ -- a crude translation into English would be “one who outrages the modesty of his own mother”. As expected, this crass talk went viral and Ravi incurred the wrath of women. Karnataka Pradesh Women Congress president B Puspha Amarnath, Jayanagar MLA Soumya Reddy and others complained to State Women’s Commission chairperson Jayalakshmi Bai, charging Ravi with insulting women. Ravi clarified that he had only responded to the evocative sloganeering of the people in the election rally. Mob justice? This is not his first experiment with vitriol: He recently targeted people who oppose Modi, saying they do so even after getting benefits of the central government. #justasking, are these benefits coming from Modi’s personal treasury?