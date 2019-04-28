Farmer struck by lightning in Uttara Kannada

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A 55-year-old farmer killed after he was struck by a lightning bolt in Niralagi village of Haliyal taluk on Saturday evening.

According to police, Narasappa Kadam a farmer of the village was returning from his fields. As it was raining followed by a thunderstorm, he was in a hurry, but ill-fated Kadam struck by lightning.

In Arashinageri village of Mundgod taluk, rooftop of a poultry broke down and caused death of hundreds of hen. In the same village rooftop of many houses broke down and trees fell down. In Hungund village of Mundgod, a cattle died after it was struck by lightening.

Mundgod, Haliyal, Siris and other taluks of Uttara Kannada district have received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening.