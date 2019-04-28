Houses in Naxal-hit village to light up

Thipperudrappa B By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Thanks to the efforts of Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), 11 houses in Naxal-affected Menasinahadya in the limits of Kudremukh National Park will soon get electricity as MESCOM has given approval for the project, after crossing legal hurdles that prevented laying of electricity poles and lines in the region.

Once the name of Menasinahada of Kallugudde village in Attikodige gram panchayat limits of Megunda hobli in Koppa taluk is mentioned, it takes one back to the encounter of Naxalites in Malnad region in 2005. It was the main centre of Naxal activities decades ago. Those and Maoist activities are now a thing of the past.

Kallugudde village has thick jungles all around. When Kudremukh was given the status of a national park in the beginning of this century, Naxals took up the cause of safeguarding the interests of local tribes and adivasis and intensified Naxal activities throwing a challenge at the police and the administration. Naxalite leader Paramesh was killed in the encounter on July 10, 2007. Since then much water has flowed down the Tunga bridge.