Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court directs Mysore university to regularise lecturers

In a big relief to guest lectures in University of Mysore (UoM), the Karnataka High Court directed the varsity to regularise their services within 6 months.

Published: 28th April 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to guest lectures in University of Mysore (UoM), the Karnataka High Court directed the varsity to regularise their services within 6 months. The High Court said, “The varsity is guilty of indulging in the pernicious practice of appointing on a temporary basis when there are vacant sanctioned posts and exploiting persons such as the petitioners, paying them less than half the salary paid to a regular employee. It is guilty of non-compliance of directions of the apex court. Therefore, the varsity is required to formulate a new scheme or regularisation rules to comply with the directions of apex court in Umadevi’s case.”

Hearing the petitions filed by the faculty members, Justice R Devdas directed UoM to regularise the services of the petitioners and all people who were appointed under Section 51B of the Karnataka State Universities Act, and have put in 10 years or more or work. The petitions were filed by Dr M Kantharaju, assistant professor, Department of Christianity, and 58 other guest lecturers in UoM and colleges associated with it.

They moved the court seeking directions to the state and UoM to extend the benefit of University of Mysore (Absorption, Regularisation of Temporary Full Time/Part Time Lecturers) Statutes 2004. Pointing out the arguments of the varsity that part-time lecturers were free to engage themselves elsewhere, the court said such argument cannot be accepted since the university has secured an undertaking order that the appointee shall not engage with any other institution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Mysore Karnataka High Court Lecturers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp