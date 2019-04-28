Home States Karnataka

Mutt denies rumours about seer 

The mutt quickly denied this and clarified that the seer is doing fine and he will be available for public darshan at the Giringar mutt in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published: 28th April 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Panic gripped devotees of Ramachandrapura Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Swami after rumours about him attempting suicide and being admitted to a hospital in Girinagar in Bengaluru hit social media platforms late on Saturday.



Mutt spokesperson Rama Ajjakana said that many devotees had called the mutt to check about the wellbeing of the seer.

The mutt has sent out an appeal to devotees asking them not to heed rumours. “The seer is hale and hearty”, he stressed.

TAGS
Ramachandrapura Mutt Raghaveshwara Swami

