Home States Karnataka

Former CM Siddaramaiah’s pet housing project to take shape in two months

The official said that in the dispute-free land, over 46,000 houses will come up.

Published: 28th April 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pet project of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah which stated one lakh houses to be built for the economically weaker section of the society is showing signs of gradually being taken up. With land availability being the biggest challenge in Bengaluru, the fate of the project was hanging in the balance but is expected to be taken up in the next two months, in stages.

Since the project was announced two years ago, two chief ministers — BS Yeddyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy — and three housing ministers — M Krishnappa, UT Khader and MTB Nagaraj — have occupied their respective posts, but the project still failed to come to fruition.

In September 2017, the state cabinet approved a proposal for building one lakh houses for the weaker sections in the city on government lands, which were cleared of encroachments in recent years.  Subsequently, in 2018, the state government called for tenders to construct one lakh houses in a ground-plus-three-storey format, for which they needed more than 1,500 acres of land. This posed a problem for the housing authorities due to land shortage in the city.

As getting 1,500 acres was a difficult task, after the new government came to power they changed the plan to ground-plus-14-storey format so that lesser area could be utilised, making them cancel the older tender and call for a fresh one.

This time, they have called a tender to construct over 46,000 houses at 54 locations including Kada Agrhara, Horamaavu, Kodigehalli, Devagere etc, all of which are in Bengaluru Urban District limits.
According to a senior official from the department of housing, the state government has approved 1,014 acres of land. “Out of the 1,014 acres approved, only 331 acres are free from encroachments. The bigger challenge is that a large amount of this land is under dispute. Though it is government land, some private people encroached and have even approached the court. We are facing legal hurdles in these places,’’ the official added.

The official said that in the dispute-free land, over 46,000 houses will come up. These will include both one BHK as well as two BHK houses, the cost which is estimated to be between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 16 lakh, respectively. The entire project is worth around Rs 4,475 crore.

The department officials, who have decided to go ahead with the project in the dispute-free land, say the work is likely to begin in the next two months, and is expected to be completed within 27 months from the date of commencement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Housing for all EWS Housing Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp