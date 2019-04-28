Home States Karnataka

Stung by April 18, startups ensured staffers didn’t skip voting

On April 18, many companies, including startups gave a one-day holiday to their employees so that they could cast their vote.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The large scale criticism of Bengaluru’s IT crowd, for not showing up in large numbers to vote on April 18, seems to have hit the city’s startup community. Ahead of the second phase of voting in the state on April 23, the founders of several startups sat with employees from North Karnataka and gave them an ultimatum. Vote or quit.

On April 18, many companies, including startups gave a one-day holiday to their employees so that they could cast their vote. However, voting percentages remained low with Bangalore South, which has major tech parks in its jurisdiction, witnessing the lowest voting percentage across the state. While deletion of voter names has been touted as one of the reasons for the low percentage, many more chose to just head out for a quick holiday instead of casting their vote.

Having seen the results of giving a no-questions-asked holiday, startup founders cracked the whip when it came to the second round of polling and told employees that anyone who came back without an inked finger risked losing their job.

Chetan Alwandi, 24, an employee of Architectural Workshops in Bengaluru, has his vote in Koppal. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, he said, “One day before April 23, my team leader held a meeting with us and spoke about the importance of voting. At the end of the meeting we were told that orders have come from the founders that we must go and cast our vote or we would be dismissed.”

In order to accommodate employees who would have to travel to North Karnataka and return, the company also gave a two-day holiday. “We reserved our ticket in the afternoon and left to cast our vote. It was the first time I voted as last year, I was eligible but did not go home,” Alwandi said.

A similar story was narrated by many other employees, who have their votes in North Karnataka and work in the bustling startup sector in Bengaluru.

Speaking to TNSE, the owner of a startup which works in the architecture sector said, “Being a citizen of the biggest democracy in the world, it is our responsibility to cast our votes. I was disappointed after reading about the low voter turnout in the first phase of the elections in the state on April 18.”

This measure certainly paid off in the final phase in the state, with many turning up to exercise their franchise.

