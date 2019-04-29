BJP names candidates for Chincholi, Kundgol; papers to be filed today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: The central leadership of the BJP has given its nod to the candidatures of Avinash Jadhav and S I Chikkanagowdar to contest bypolls in Chincholi and Kundgol respectively. Despite its claims of not supporting dynasty politics, the saffron party has given ticket to Dr Umesh Jadhav’s son Avinash Jadhav to take on Subhash Rathod of the Congress.

The party has fielded B S Yeddyurappa’s kin Chikkanagowdar in Kundgol who had lost the 2018 assembly elections to late C S Shivalli by a thin margin of 634 votes. The by-polls to both assembly seats are scheduled to be held on May 19.

The by-poll to Chincholi was necessitated as Umesh Jadhav quit as Congress MLA and joined BJP to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while Kundgol seat fell vacant following the death of MLA and Minister C S Shivalli.

Monday is the last date for filing nominations for the by-polls, for which the results will be declared on May 23, along with Lok Sabha poll results.

Congress candidate for Chincholi Subhash, a law student and a practitioner for a few years, was also the vice-president of Gulbarga Zilla Panchayat. He was with the BJP for many years but quit the saffron party recently, to join the Congress.

Avinash Jadhav entered politics when he joined the Congress, and campaigned for his father who contested successfully as a Congress candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections. In the election campaign for Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency, Avinash again campaigned for his father who by then had joined BJP, and contested as its candidate.

Satish Jarkiholi visits Kundgol to pacify rebel

Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi visited Kundgol on Sunday to douse the rebellion fire. He met Shivanand Bentur, rebel candidate, in connection with the by-election there. Bentur supporters claimed that the ticket was given to late Shivalli’s wife without consulting them. Party workers expressed their anger by stopping Satish’s car and arguing with him. They said that they will enure Bentur filed the nomination on Monday. They refused to yield to Satish’s persuasion.