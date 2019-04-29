Boy dies as dad avoids dog while riding

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A four-year-old boy died while his parents sustained injuries after their two-wheeler skidded near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud road recently. Police sources said on Sunday that the boy’s father had applied the brake to avoid a stray dog which suddenly came in the middle of the road, but this in turn resulted in the accident. The victim is Dhawan and his parents are Pavitra and Ravikumar, residents of KG Koppal in the city.

The family was travelling towards Nanjangud when the accident took place. The trio suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital by passersby. However, the boy breathed his last in the hospital.A case has been book against the father for negligent driving. It’s the second such incident in a span of four days near Hunsur taluk in the district.A six-month-old boy died in a similar accident recently when the parents had taken the baby to a village fair.