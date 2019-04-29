Home States Karnataka

Boy dies as dad avoids dog while riding

A four-year-old boy died while his parents sustained injuries after their two-wheeler skidded near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud road recently.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A four-year-old boy died while his parents sustained injuries after their two-wheeler skidded near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud road recently. Police sources said on Sunday that the boy’s father had applied the brake to avoid a stray dog which suddenly came in the middle of the road, but this in turn resulted in the accident. The victim is Dhawan and his parents are Pavitra and Ravikumar, residents of KG Koppal in the city.

The family was travelling towards Nanjangud when the accident took place. The trio suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital by passersby. However, the boy breathed his last in the hospital.A case has been book against the father for negligent driving. It’s the second such incident in a span of four days near Hunsur taluk in the district.A six-month-old boy died in a similar accident recently when  the parents had taken the baby to a village fair.

stray dog

