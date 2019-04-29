Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders meet Venugopal; Siddaramaiah gives it a miss

Congress leaders also gave away B forms to their candidates in Kundgol and Chincholi on Sunday.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:49 AM

(From right) KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress candidate for Chincholi bypoll Subhash Rathod, CM H D Kumaraswamy and minister Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Congress zeroed in on its candidates for the by-polls in Chincholi and Kundgol assembly constituencies, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal at a private hotel on Sunday to discuss strategies.Despite key leaders of the Congress being present, Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah was conspicuous by his absence.

While KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao maintained that the meeting was all about preparing for the May 19 bypolls, sources from the JD(S) suggested that Kumaraswamy addressed the issue of a few Congressmen being disgruntled over funds and largely the coordination among party workers in the Lok Sabha polls. “We discussed the possibilities of winning 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and plans for campaigning in the two assembly seats. We are confident of winning both seats,” Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, KPCC said.

When asked about his absence, Siddaramaiah’s office said that Sunday’s meeting was an informal one and didn’t require his presence.

Congress leaders also gave away B forms to their candidates in Kundgol and Chincholi on Sunday. KC Venugopal is said to have tasked ministers with the responsibility of winning both seats.While DK Shivakumar has been made in charge of Kundgol, other ministers like MTB Nagaraj and Shivanand Patil have been asked to appeal to Kuruba and Lingayat voters of the constituency respectively.

In  Chincholi, Priyank Kharge has been tasked with gathering SC votes while Rajashekhar Patil has been given the responsibility of Lingayat votes. Rahim Khan and Parameshwar Naik have also been asked to work extensively in the Chincholis seat, which has turned into a battle of pride for the Congress. The wholesome responsibility of Chincholi has been given to Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
With Siddaramaiah not being given any huge role in both seats going to bypolls, his absence raised eyebrows.

