Karwar UKG boy smashes world record

A UKG student from Kaiga on Sunday created various national and world records after performing limbo spinning skating for more than 25 minutes continuously, in Karwar on Sunday.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:54 AM

Mohammed Saqib (5) set a record after skating for more than 25 minutes in Karwar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A UKG student from Kaiga on Sunday created various national and world records after performing limbo spinning skating for more than 25 minutes continuously, in Karwar on Sunday.
The world record event was organised on the premises of a private hotel, where representatives of Asia Book of Records and others came to witness and certify the record attempt by five-year-old Mohammed Saqib. Saqib hails from Kaiga where his father works.

Limbo spinning skating has not attempted by anyone in this age group. Therefore, the record holders have set minimum 16 minutes spinning on limbo skating to the boy.Saqib in the presence of hundreds of people and representatives of various record holders performed limbo spinning skating for 25 minutes without taking a single break and registered his name in the Asia Book of Records, Record Holder Republic from United Kingdom, High Range Book of Records and the Indian Book of Records.  

Announcing the record, Harish, a representative of Asia Book of Records, said: “No one at this small age attempted such a record in the world. Saqib set the record by spinning continuously for 25 minutes. It is a great achievement.”

