Man kills PU student, then hangs himself

By Express News Service

GADAG: A 38-year-old man killed an 18-year-old PU student and later hanged himself in a village in Gadag district on Sunday. The incident was reported at Jakkali village in Ron taluk. Police said the accused Shoukat Ali was having an argument with his family members outside his house when Vikas Doddameti, the victim, was passing by. Vikas was on his way home.

Vikas walked past them, but Shoukat called him and asked him to stop. He asked Vikas to give his cellphone to make a call. When Vikas refused to give his phone, an angry Shoukat picked up an axe that was lying nearby and threw it at Vikas. The axe ended up slitting Vikas’ throat, killing him on the spot. Some of the eyewitnesses said that Shoukat continued to hit Vikas even after he fell down bleeding. Shoukat fled from the scene. When his family members went looking for him, they found Shoukat hanging from a tree just 100m away from the house. According to villagers from Jakkali, Shoukat was a daily wage labourer and an alcoholic. Vikas had just finished his PU II exams and was preparing for CET.

A case has been registered. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.