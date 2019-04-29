Home States Karnataka

Naval officer who lost life on Vikramaditya laid to rest

Lt Commander Dharmendra Singh Chauhan (30) who died while fighting flames on INS Vkiramaditya was laid to rest on Sunday at his native place in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:47 AM

Karuna Singh, wife of Lt Commander Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, hugs the portrait of her husband during his last rites at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/KARWAR: Lt Commander Dharmendra Singh Chauhan (30) who died while fighting flames on INS Vikramaditya was laid to rest on Sunday at his native place in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Naval officials from Karwar base - INS Kadamba and military officials were present during the funeral. The commander is survived by his wife, sister and mother. Dharmendra was married to Karuna Singh, a professor in a Agra college a month ago on March 10.

An official from Indian Navy said the commander laid his life while saving lives of many on the vessel.
“He did not care for the steam and fire in the engine room. He entered the room to fight the flames and ensured the fire was brought under control. He fell unconscious and when we found him he had no pulse. The ongoing enquiry will reveal the heroic attempt of the officer,” the official said.

