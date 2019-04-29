Sumalatha, Cheluvaraya Swamy chance meeting stirs poll pot

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Voting for Lok Sabha elections in Mandya is long over but poll heat continues to sizzle. A chance meeting of BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh and disgruntled Congress leader Cheluvaraya Swamy on Sunday made way for more talk of politics in Mandya. While Sumalatha refused to speak too much on the political front, calling Sunday’s meeting ‘apolitical’, Cheluvaraya Swamy seized the opportunity to fan the embers.

The Congress leader spoke about the poll predictions and made it clear that he backed Sumalatha. “We did not discuss anything related to politics. He advised me to take rest after the elections,” she said.Sumalatha, who is testing her might against the formidable force of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has decided to wait till May 23, when the counting of votes will be held, than go by exit polls.She is pitted against Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil K, the Congress-backed JDS candidate in one of the high-voltage electoral battles witnessed so far in the State.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a marriage ceremony here, Sumalatha who preferred to ignore exit polls as she feels they are not accurate, said, “’I don’t take such surveys seriously. Be it any outcome, I will wait till May 23. However, I have not initiated for any survey and will not even ponder over any such predictions. But, I am confident.”

Cheluvaraya Swamy who was also present told media persons, “It is natural for the people and leaders alike to come out with their versions after the election. The fate of candidates is sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the self-respect of independent candidate (Sumalatha) is at stake. Amid these, we have also heard that all the reports are in our favour.”

Not willing to dismiss the might of his political bete noire Kumaraswamy, Cheluvaraya Swamy said, “From former prime minister to the chief minister and their family members and 15 to 20 prominent leaders of the party had descended on the sugar bowl of the State during elections. It is natural that they will be agitated if anything goes awry.”

Sumalatha defends Darshan’s comment on farm loan waiver

Mandya: Actor Sumalatha Ambareesh defended fellow actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s recent comment seeking adequate price for agricultural produce. Darshan, who was attending an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, reportedly said, “Instead of waiving farm loans, adequate price should be fixed for agricultural produce. If it happens, farmers will themselves clear loans.” When media persons brought up Darshan’s comment during the actor turned politician’s visit to Mandya on Sunday, Sumalatha said,”I appreciate him for that, as I also have the same opinion. Be it any government, they should put it into practice.”