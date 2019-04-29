Home States Karnataka

UKG boy from Karnataka's Kaiga smashes world record in limbo spinning skating

Published: 29th April 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 01:14 AM

Mohammed Saqib (5) set a record after limbo spinning skating for more than 25 minutes in Karwar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A UKG student from Kaiga on Sunday created a new world record after performing limbo spinning skating for more than 25 minutes continuously.

The event was organised at a private hotel in Karwar, where representatives of Asia Book of Records and others came to witness and certify the record attempt by five-year-old Mohammed Saqib.

The record holders had set a minimum of 16 minutes spinning on limbo skating for the five-year-old boy.

Limbo spinning skating has not attempted by anyone in this age group.

In the presence of hundreds of people and representatives of various record holders, the little boy executed a limbo spinning skating feat for 25 minutes without taking a single break. The impressive act has earned him a mention in the Asia Book of Records, the Record Holder Republic from the United Kingdom, the High Range Book of Records and the Indian Book of Records.  

Announcing the record, a representative of the Asia Book of Records, praised Saqib: “Nobody at this age has attempted such a record in the world so far."

