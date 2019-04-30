Bamboo felling in Koppa forest as per plan: Forest officials

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The large scale extraction of wild bamboo in the reserve forests of Koppa division has artisans and environmentalists divided. While one group has called for an immediate halt to the exercise, the other group is asking for bamboo to keep their artwork alive. Forest officials clarified however that the felling was being done as per the sanctioned working plan of 2010 and that further approval was taken from the then Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for felling of 53,000 bamboo canes as per a 2018 central circular.

Presently, the state forest department is extracting 8,500 small bamboo and 44,500 big bamboo canes from nearly 5,000 hectares. However, activists say wild bamboo cannot be cut in reserve forests as per Apex Court orders. G Veeresh, an environmentalist said, “As per Supreme Court orders, bamboo and jungle wood trees should not be removed.

Even dead/fallen trees and bamboos cannot be removed from protected areas. Extraction will be bad for water conservation. A group of bamboo clumps absorbs water and sends it to the earth. It is a major habitat for birds and small animals, while an important food item for elephants.”

But with requests submitted from 3-4 artisans to APCCF (FRM) and CCF, Chikkamagaluru, forest officials surveyed the availability of bamboo and identified both big/small ones for its removal and sale to artisans. Another request for 1,000 canes came from Nayakanahatti Sri Guru Thipperudraswami Temple Committee from Challakere taluk.

On March 15, orders were given for sale and felling of 53,000 bamboo canes. Speaking to TNIE, Koppa DCF Takhat Singh Ranawat said, “This is being done as per Bamboo Circle, Working Plan, 2010. Approval was sought as the centre had specified that without their permission, extraction could not be done. Our proposal was based on requirements of artisans in our state which was scrutinised and sanctioned by the centre. Since availability of bamboo is less, the demand from artisans is more and those who have not got it, are making allegations.”

“Major bamboo is found in wildlife areas and this is not being touched, so any bamboo that is sold to artisans is limited to some reserve forests,” informed the DCF. “This is a species where every year, the culms (jointed stem) comes. And if we cut it, it shoots up new branches. We can see 4-5 new shoots every year which can be used after three years. This is a renewable resource and if we don’t cut bamboo, it becomes congested. Also, if we don’t supply bamboo to artisans, it will lead to illegal felling and entry into forest areas,” he said.

Activists, however, allege that since bamboo is very expensive, in the guise of meeting the needs of local artisans, it was being extracted and sent to other states. Due to over exploitation of bamboo and forest fires, the Malenadu bamboo species is under stress. Activists stress on the need to stop felling of bamboo trees as it flowers only once in 60 years and regeneration takes up to 15 years.

New rules from 2017

In November 2017, the centre had amended the Indian Forest Act wherein bamboo was deleted from the clause that defined it as a tree. However, Karnataka is yet to bring in the necessary amendments to the Karnataka Forest Act. However, the centre clarified that de-regulation applied only to bamboo grown on non-forest lands. Presently, bamboo growing in reserve forests are managed as prescribed in the Working Plan (as per silvicultural principles). So, the extraction, sale and transport of bamboo from forests is regulated.