Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda and son on rejuvenation therapy for poll detox

A team of five ayurvedic doctors, led by Dr Tanmay Goswami, is putting them through Ayurvedic Panchakarma Rasayana therapy, to rejuvenate the body and strengthen the system.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Deve_Gowda

Former PM and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI : After a month-long hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda decided to overcome poll stress with an ayurvedic detox and rejuvenation package. Father and son checked into Goswal Ayurvedic Institution located inside Sai Radha Heritage beach resort, in Moolur, Kaup, late Sunday night. 

A team of five ayurvedic doctors, led by Dr Tanmay Goswami, is putting them through Ayurvedic Panchakarma Rasayana therapy, to rejuvenate the body and strengthen the system.Dr Tanmay told TNIE that the detox method cleans the body, aided by herbal medicines for inhalation, a stint in the sauna, vegetarian diet and physical exercises.

‘‘Their day starts with yoga for an hour, and then a brisk walk. Ayurvedic marma therapy is given to stimulate the body, and make them fit. Body exam is conducted thrice a day, and Ayurvedic pulse diagnosis is done for them to relax. We prescribe some ayurvedic medicines too, which assist in speedy rejuvenation.”

Though the treatment is for at least four days, this can be cut short, depending on the political situation. Apart from the doctors, a team of 20 helpers is part of the VIP contingent, including MLC S L Bhoje Gowda and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh.Meanwhile, in a tweet on Monday, opposition leader in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary wished Kumaraswamy good health, but wanted just half an hour with him. ‘’Give us your 30 minutes as we need solution for the sand scarcity issue of Udupi,” he tweeted.

The BJP, though, was critical of Kumaraswamy putting up his feet in a resort when the state was reeling under drought. “The CM is taking rest in a resort, while many ministers have gone abroad and the state administration has slipped into slumber,” state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa stated, asking the CM to provide immediate relief.

Stung, Kumaraswamy hit back at BJP. “It reflects their double standards. They approach the EC, requesting not to allow the government to call tenders to take up development work, citing code of conduct, and at the same time accuse the government of not doing enough for drought-hit areas,” he stated.
Claiming that the chief secretary is coordinating with department heads on drought relief, he said, “The chief secretary is updating me regularly. Looks like Yeddyurappa has not taken note of our work.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp