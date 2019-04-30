Deve Gowda and son on rejuvenation therapy for poll detox

By Express News Service

UDUPI : After a month-long hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda decided to overcome poll stress with an ayurvedic detox and rejuvenation package. Father and son checked into Goswal Ayurvedic Institution located inside Sai Radha Heritage beach resort, in Moolur, Kaup, late Sunday night.

A team of five ayurvedic doctors, led by Dr Tanmay Goswami, is putting them through Ayurvedic Panchakarma Rasayana therapy, to rejuvenate the body and strengthen the system.Dr Tanmay told TNIE that the detox method cleans the body, aided by herbal medicines for inhalation, a stint in the sauna, vegetarian diet and physical exercises.

‘‘Their day starts with yoga for an hour, and then a brisk walk. Ayurvedic marma therapy is given to stimulate the body, and make them fit. Body exam is conducted thrice a day, and Ayurvedic pulse diagnosis is done for them to relax. We prescribe some ayurvedic medicines too, which assist in speedy rejuvenation.”

Though the treatment is for at least four days, this can be cut short, depending on the political situation. Apart from the doctors, a team of 20 helpers is part of the VIP contingent, including MLC S L Bhoje Gowda and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh.Meanwhile, in a tweet on Monday, opposition leader in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary wished Kumaraswamy good health, but wanted just half an hour with him. ‘’Give us your 30 minutes as we need solution for the sand scarcity issue of Udupi,” he tweeted.

The BJP, though, was critical of Kumaraswamy putting up his feet in a resort when the state was reeling under drought. “The CM is taking rest in a resort, while many ministers have gone abroad and the state administration has slipped into slumber,” state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa stated, asking the CM to provide immediate relief.

Stung, Kumaraswamy hit back at BJP. “It reflects their double standards. They approach the EC, requesting not to allow the government to call tenders to take up development work, citing code of conduct, and at the same time accuse the government of not doing enough for drought-hit areas,” he stated.

Claiming that the chief secretary is coordinating with department heads on drought relief, he said, “The chief secretary is updating me regularly. Looks like Yeddyurappa has not taken note of our work.”