Ex-BSF soldier's daughter tops SSLC exams in Karnataka with perfect score

A retired Border Security Force (BSF) soldier’s daughter, Naganjali Parameshwar Naik of Kumta in Uttara Kannada district, secured the first rank by scoring 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC (10th) results which were announced on Tuesday.

Naganjali is a student of Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kalbagkar (CVSK) High School, Kalabag. Her father Parameshwar Naik is a retired BSF soldier who now works as a driver in Kumta, while her mother Chetana Naik is a homemaker.

After learning that Naganjali had secured the first rank in the state, the mood in Kagal village near Kumta turned festive. Villagers distributed sweets and some even celebrated by bursting crackers. Hundreds of people gathered in front of their house to congratulate the first rank holder.

Speaking to TNIE, Naganjali said, “Back to back preparatory exams in my school helped me gain confidence. I used to study for 3-4 hours per day. After the exam dates were announced, I increased my study hours to 6-7 hours per day.”

Explaining how she became the topper, Naganjali said, “I used to get more than 90 per cent in my preparatory exams. It helped me improve and I later got 99 per cent in another preparatory exam which boosted my confidence. I was hoping to score more than 99 per cent in the SSLC exams. Finally, I got 100% marks.”

Naganjali said she wants to become a doctor and help the poor. She thanked her teachers, school management and parents who supported her a lot in her studies.

“There is no end to our happiness after seeing Naganjali become the topper in the state,” said her mother Chetana.

Kumta MLA Dinakar Shetty visited Naganjali’s house and felicitated the topper. Union minister Anantkumar Hegde also spoke to the girl over the phone and congratulated her.

Mangaluru-based Mahesh PU College, which has started a branch in Kumta, came forward to offer free PU education to Naganjali. Sandeep Bandhari, administrator of the college said, “We are ready to give free education to the girl for two years. If she secures a good rank in PUC, we will help her for medical education.”