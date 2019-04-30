Home States Karnataka

Ex-BSF soldier's daughter tops SSLC exams in Karnataka with perfect score

After learning that Naganjali secured the first rank in the state, the mood in Kagal village near Kumta turned festive. Villagers distributed sweets and some even celebrated by bursting crackers.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Naganjali Parameshwar Naik

Naganjali Parameshwar Naik from Karnataka, who secured first rank in SSLC. (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

A retired Border Security Force (BSF) soldier’s daughter, Naganjali Parameshwar Naik of Kumta in Uttara Kannada district, secured the first rank by scoring 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC (10th) results which were announced on Tuesday.

Naganjali is a student of Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kalbagkar (CVSK) High School, Kalabag. Her father Parameshwar Naik is a retired BSF soldier who now works as a driver in Kumta, while her mother Chetana Naik is a homemaker.

After learning that Naganjali had secured the first rank in the state, the mood in Kagal village near Kumta turned festive. Villagers distributed sweets and some even celebrated by bursting crackers. Hundreds of people gathered in front of their house to congratulate the first rank holder.

Speaking to TNIE, Naganjali said, “Back to back preparatory exams in my school helped me gain confidence. I used to study for 3-4 hours per day. After the exam dates were announced, I increased my study hours to 6-7 hours per day.”

Explaining how she became the topper, Naganjali said, “I used to get more than 90 per cent in my preparatory exams. It helped me improve and I later got 99 per cent in another preparatory exam which boosted my confidence. I was hoping to score more than 99 per cent in the SSLC exams. Finally, I got 100% marks.” 

Naganjali said she wants to become a doctor and help the poor. She thanked her teachers, school management and parents who supported her a lot in her studies.

“There is no end to our happiness after seeing Naganjali become the topper in the state,” said her mother Chetana.

Kumta MLA Dinakar Shetty visited Naganjali’s house and felicitated the topper. Union minister Anantkumar Hegde also spoke to the girl over the phone and congratulated her.

Mangaluru-based Mahesh PU College, which has started a branch in Kumta, came forward to offer free PU education to Naganjali. Sandeep Bandhari, administrator of the college said, “We are ready to give free education to the girl for two years. If she secures a good rank in PUC, we will help her for medical education.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSLC results Uttara Kanada Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp