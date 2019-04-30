Home States Karnataka

Forest department stops construction work in Bhadra tiger reserve

Work was undertaken by Kuvempu University without necessary clearances.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Activists are up in arms over planned construction of a road, stadium and a hostel inside the forest area | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Construction works taken up by Kuvempu University in the Singhanamane State Forest of Lakkavali Range of the Bhadra tiger reserve have been stopped. The Forest Department stopped the ongoing construction of a road, stadium and a hostel by the university as it failed to obtain the necessary clearances. According to forest officials, this is not the first time the varsity has violated forest and wildlife laws. Last year as well, forest officials had stopped some works, however, the university after sometime, restarted the same.

In the aftermath of The New Indian Express report on illegal works in the Singhanamane State Forest, ACF Ratnaprabha was deputed to carry out an inspection in the Aldara section of the Lakkavali Range, that is home to many tigers. She found that the university had no clearances, either Stage I or II, but they were still digging, trenching and concreting the area.

Even the road from the hostel to the stadium was built without any clearances or any mitigation measures. Forest officials requested both the registrar and the vice-chancellor to stop the works immediately as it was illegal to carry out works in a tiger reserve without permission. “We have stopped the ongoing works. However, the road is almost done.

We have told them to await clearances and follow norms as per the forest and wildlife laws for a tiger reserve. University authorities have assured us that they will not take up any further works. They are supposed to take up compensatory afforestation, but the university has lagged behind and even the civic amenities land has not been handed over,” said officials.

The students and staff of the university heaved a sigh of relief when the men and machinery, in the pristine environs came to a standstill and the sounds of the JCB could no longer disturb the wildlife in the area. They said, “There was a demand for a hostel, but no demand for a road or a stadium. Nobody knows why they are taking up these works. Verdant forests have been destroyed and no afforestation works were taken up.”

“It is unfortunate that this parcel of 323 acres of forest land has been given to an irresponsible university which does not follow norms or laws and so they should be relocated. If the same violations are committed by a private university or individuals, will the Forest Department allow the same? Is there a different set of laws for state-run universities?” asked an activist. 

