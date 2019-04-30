Hyderabad man found dead in Malpe

By Express News Service

UDUPI : A man from Hyderabad, who was working at a fishing boat in Malpe harbour, was found dead in Malpe on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Guruvelu (35). Police are investigating his death, which is speculated to be a murder.

Another individual, Amith, was attacked by some unidentified people, in Malpe on Saturday. Amith has been admitted to a hospital with critical injuries and is under observation. Police are investigating whether two incidents are linked.

Amith (27), a resident of Kola along with his friend Karthik was resting near the seashore in Malpe on Saturday night. Around 12.30 am, an unidentified man reportedly came near Amith and hit him with a wooden log. Amith was admitted to a hospital in Udupi by local people. On Sunday, Guruvelu was found dead amid a pool of blood, after he was grievously attacked by unknown persons.