Journos’ arrest: Shobha goes to Centre 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh into the alleged vindictive police action against two journalists who are BJP sympathisers - at the behest of Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil.

In a letter to Singh, Shobha has said that Karnataka government has indulged in 'witch hunting' against BJP sympathisers after the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Referring to a letter allegedly written by M B Patil to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on the strategy to divide Lingayat votes by labelling a separate religious tag, she said Patil claimed that it was a forged letter - after it was published in a Kannada daily. Police who were under pressure to act on Home Minister's complaint, arrested Mahesh Vikram Hegde and Hemanth Kumar, she says.

Further, the letter says that when senior BJP leaders met DGP Neelamani Raju seeking answers, it was evident that police were acting under directives of the home minister. Noting that the case has now been transferred to CID, she also accused CID IGP Hemanth Nimbalkar who is the husband of Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar of acting vindictively to please the political leadership of the ruling party.

Referring to alleged complaints against Congress leaders Beluru Gopalakrishna and MLA Narayan Rao who allegedly instigated people against PM Narendra Modi and used foul language against him respectively, Shobha said police are yet to act against them. The union home minister is requested to direct state DGP to stop vindictive reprisal action against BJP workers and act according to Consitution of India.