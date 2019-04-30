Karnataka SSLC results are out: Click here to check

By Express News Service

The results of secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examinations 2019 have been announced and the overall results have been increased by 1.77 percentage point compared to previous year results.

This year, overall pass percent point is 73.70 as against last year's 71.93. Total candidates appeared for the exams are 825468 and passed are 608336.

However, soon after the announcement of results around 12 noon on Tuesday, the concerned authorities at the board started sending results of candidates via SMS to the registered mobile number of the parents.

However, the results are even available online and candidates can get their results by log on to http://karresults.nic.in and the same will be announced at respective schools by 1 pm on Thursday.

This year two students shared the first place by scoring 625 out of 625. One is f on Bengaluru and another from Uttara Kannada. And the second place has been shared by eleven students from various schools across the state with the marks of 624 for 625 and the third place been shared by 19 students with the score of 623 out of 625!

Meanwhile, Hassan district secured top position when it comes to district wise performance with 89.33 overall pass percentage.

When looking at the least performed districts, Yadgir is at the 34th position with an overall pass percentage of 35.54.

The trend of girls outshining boys has continued this year too where the overall pass percent points is 79.59, where the boys performance is 68.46 percent points.

This trend is similar with Urban and Rural where 76.67 percent point of rural students cleared the exams compare to 70.05 percent point of students appeared for exams from Urban areas.