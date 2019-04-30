Liquor bottles fished out of Kumaradhara

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: 'Snanaghatta' at the famous Kukke Subramanya temple where pilgrims take a dip, was found in a state of neglect by volunteers who flocked the precincts of the temple on Saturday and Sunday.

Local young volunteers held a two-day cleanliness programme near Kukke Subramanya Temple, on the banks of Kumaradhara river and had noticed that the area had turned into an open drain.

About 300 liquor bottles that were fished

out of Kumaradhara river near the Kukke

Subramanya temple

The troupe claimed that they collected at least 10,000 plastic and glass bottles, which also included as many as 3,000 alcohol bottles from the river bank, near the temple. The empty liquor bottles were displayed on the roadside near the temple to create awareness among people.

The area behind the temple – 'Darpanatirtha' – had turned into an open drain with large amounts of waste disposal and open defecation.

The condition of the 'Snanaghatta', where the devotees take holy dip was not found very different, as more than 20 tractors were employed to desilt the river . The 2.5 kilometre stretch was filled with plastic and an attempt was made to turn the area plastic-free. Members of the cleanliness drive slammed Muzrai department for their alleged neglect.