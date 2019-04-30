Novel idea: Wedding sans rituals to beat superstition

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A couple hailing from Belagavi has set an example for those squandering money lavishly in weddings. Sans rituals, the couple tied the knot in the 'Satyashodhak' way, which noted social reformer of yesteryear Mahatma Jyotirao Phule promoted early in the 18th century.

Teachers by profession, the bride and groom have completed their master's degrees and vowed to lead their married life based on principles of truth and non-violence. They promised to respect each other while declaring that they would work towards eradicating blind beliefs and create a healthy society without superstition.

When it comes to marriage, Indian parents are stringent on religion and that birth charts of the boy and girl must match. If things fall in place as per their beliefs, parents consult priests or 'purohits' to fix an auspicious 'mahurtam' (time and day). However, this Belagavi couple wanted to break away from these rituals to create awareness among people against superstition.

History has it that in the early 18th century when child marriage and Sati system was prevalent, Jyotiba Phule created 'Satyashodhak Samaj' and a new way of getting married in a simple way. Impressed by Phule's Satyashodhak marriages, Mayur Hanumant Nagenhatti, a resident of Belgundi village of Belagavi taluk and Geeta Balakrishna Bedaka, a resident of Basavan Kudachi, got married in a simple manner without any priest or observation of rituals on Saturday in Belagavi.

With their own idea of marriage, the couple tied the knot taking oath in the name of Indian Constitution. Announcing their bond to a small gathering of friends and relatives, the couple said they would marry following the basic principles of Constitution. The groom, Mayur (33), is a lecturer at Pandit Nehru PU College in Belagavi and an active member of ANIS, which works toward eradicating superstition.

Mayur said, "I decided to get married in the 'Satyashodhak' way, inspired by IRS officer Akash Chougule of our village, who got married in the same way a few years ago. When I discussed this idea with Geeta, she agreed. Our families initially rejected the idea, but we convinced them.''