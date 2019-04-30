Home States Karnataka

Protesters block Bengaluru road after rape of nine-year-old

Demanding justice for her daughter, the girl's mother lay on the road along with a few other women and raised slogans against the police.

By Chetana Belagere and Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 100 men, women and young girls of Narayanaswamy Layout blocked traffic on J C Road protesting against the alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl by her 50-year-old neighbour who was arrested on Monday night.  

The protesters alleged that Mohammed Anwar, a resident of Narayanaswamy Layout, raped the girl who had gone to his house to play with his granddaughter on Monday afternoon. According to a senior police officer, the girl who returned in the evening complained of severe pain in her private parts.

Her mother took her to a nearby hospital where she was examined and told by the doctors that she had been sexually assaulted, said police.

The family then went to Anwar's house and tried to thrash him. However, Anwar fled and reportedly surrendered to the police claiming innocence and stating that he was being targeted by locals. Police arrested Anwar and filed a case against him.

"Police here are known for taking money and letting the accused go. We are scared that the same will happen now. We want to ensure that justice is meted out to the family. He is a rogue and needs to be in jail," said Shailabano, a resident of the area.

Accusing police of supplying tea and coffee with biscuits to the accused, another protester said, "How can the police give him such 'special' treatment unless he has paid them? They might even hush up the case like they have done earlier in our area."

"Unless such people are punished, there will be many others who target women and children. I want justice for my daughter and others like her who are being harassed by such men," she said.

However, Athaullah, the son of Anwar, said the girl used to come to their house very often and was very close to his father. "My father is a heart patient and he doesn't go out anywhere. He is not the kind of person who would misbehave with a girl," he said.


 

