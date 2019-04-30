Home States Karnataka

Ramya tweets ‘fake’ Hitler photo, trolled

The actor and former MP from Mandya, refused to take down the picture despite being trolled severely, choosing instead to retweet a link that shows the image to be manipulated.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:57 AM

Divya_Spandana_or_Ramya

Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the fourth phase of polling was under way on Monday, Congress’ social media chief Divya Spandana (Ramya) shared on Twitter images of  Nazi supremo Adolf Hitler and Prime Minister Narendra Modi side by side, pulling the ears of children. “What are your thoughts?’ she tweeted. And Netizens shared their ‘thoughts’ on what they thought of the ‘photoshopped’ image while fake-busters proved that Hitler did not actually pull the girl’s ears as shown in the picture. 

The actor and former MP from Mandya, refused to take down the picture despite being trolled severely, choosing instead to retweet a link that shows the image to be manipulated. Not just BJP supporters, even fact-checking websites pointed out that the image was clearly fake. BJP Karnataka tweeted from their official handle saying, “Light travels faster than sound. But her desperation travels faster than both. Funny how she has time to photoshop and post morphed pictures but no time to vote!”

While Ramya’s tweet was retweeted more than a thousand times, close to 2,500 people replied to her, mostly pointing out to the fact that the image she had used was a photoshopped one.“That Hitler’s photo has been photoshopped to make it look like Narendra Modi’s.

Also, that at least social media heads of parties shouldn’t be falling for stuff that’s already been debunked.(SIC)” tweeted Pratik Sinha, the founder of AltNews, a website dedicated to debunking fake news.  Interestingly, Ramya even retweeted Sinha’s tweet debunking the photoshopped image but refused to take her original tweet down. 

Leaders of the BJP reacted sharply to the actor-turned-politician.  “Tweets lame content - Posts photoshopped images - Asks fellow buffoons to create fake accounts - Runs away from voting If bankruptcy had a physical appearance @divyaspandana is how it would have looked like Anyways Get well soon (SIC)” tweeted Arvind Limbavali, MLA and General Secretary of the State BJP. 

Shobha Karandlaje, MP and now BJP candidate from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency, too lashed out at Ramya for her tweet. “Another level of desperateness from a loser! Lost relevance in Party, Mandya rejected massively & lost credibility for not turning up to exercise her democratic right. Shame on you & #Congress for peddling lies & spreading photoshopped image to defame democratically elected PM!” Karandlaje tweeted.

Divya Spandana Hitler Narendra Modi

