By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha owned no coffee estate in the hilly district of Kodagu, but despite that coffee planter from the district recall him as someone who gave coffee its due recognition in the international market.

Dali Chengappa, member of Kodagu Coffee Board, said: “His Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain made coffee-drinking a trend by selling over 1,000 cups of the beverage a day initially.”

The Amalgamated Bean Company (ABC), a coffee growing and trading company, started by Siddhartha, helped growers not only from Kodagu district but also the state, to sell their coffee yield at a good price.



“Growers were given money on time for the coffee yield when they sold it to ABC. The consumption of coffee increased following the establishment of CCD and this, in turn, boomed the coffee-growing industry,” an associate at ABC said.

Dr Kaverappa, former vice president of Coffee Board, said Siddhartha was the man who was responsible for boosting coffee culture in India.

“With 1,500 CCDs in India and 8 CCDs across the globe, he is responsible for the 2% annual hike of coffee consumption in India. He promoted Indian coffee across the world and generated employment to over 30,000 people. Coffee industry has lost an asset,” he added.