Home States Karnataka

Express impact: No more forest treks, schoolkids to get transport

Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty initiates suo motu proceedings based on The New Indian Express story published on July 26

Published: 01st August 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty at his office in Bengaluru.

A file photo of Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty at his office in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of plight of the students mentioned in the story titled ‘These kids trek 24 km on forest track to school and back’ published by The New Indian Express in its edition on July 26, the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has initiated suo motu proceedings against the authorities concerned.

In the order passed on July 26, Justice Shetty directed the authorities to take steps to provide transport facilities to the children.TNIE’s story highlighted the woes of young children, who walk in the dense forest, covering about 24 km, every day to go to the school. It also highlighted that, on certain occasions, the officials of the Forest department use their patrolling vehicles to help students reach the school and back.

“While the gesture shown by the officials of the Forest department is appreciable, the students cannot be made to depend upon the grace of the officials, without providing regular transport service. Children cannot be exposed to severe sun, rain and wild animals,” said Justice Shetty, while treating the inaction of authorities as ‘mal-adminsitration’ under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. “It is needless to point out that the long distance of travel would seriously affect the academic curriculum of the students,” the Lokayukta observed in the order.

Taking note of the issues, Lokayukta issued notice to the Principal Secretaries, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Transport Department, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat of Belagavi District, Managing Directors of KSRTC, NWKRTC and Deputy Director of Public Instructions and Block Education Officer of Belagavi District. The Lokayukta directed them to examine the issues, and submit their comments or action report within four weeks from the date of this order. The matter will be heard on August 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Lokayukta Schoolkids transport
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp