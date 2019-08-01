Home States Karnataka

Goa keen to allow tourists to carry more liquor home

Any attempt by tourists to carry more bottles out of Goa is thwarted at the border checkposts  with excise officials seizing them.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In an attempt to boost its excise revenue, the Goa government is keen to allow tourists entering the state to take home more liquor than what is currently being permitted. This comes at a time when Goa is facing hiccups in mining and tourism sectors. At present, only two bottles (one bottle of IMFL and one bottle of local liquor - 750 ml each) of liquor is allowed to be carried out of Goa.

Any attempt by tourists to carry more bottles out of Goa is thwarted at the border checkposts with excise officials seizing them.

Speaking in the Goa  Assembly, CM Pramod Sawant said such a move will require consent from other states, especially Maharashtra and Karnataka.  Sawant said, “We want to give permits that allow carrying more than two bottles. Today they are allowed to carry one bottle of IMFL and one of local liquor. We want to promote Goan liquor. Our revenue will also grow.”

“In any case people are flouting the limits and carrying more bottles. We can monetise it. We will have to talk to other states to take their consent,” he said. However, Karnataka Excise Department finds the proposal not so beneficial to the state.

According to Deputy Superintendent of State Excise, Belagavi, Jagadish,  Goa’s proposal may not be feasible for Karnataka or even other states as their excise revenue could get a hit. “Currently, we allow tourists to carry only 750 ml of liquor into Karnataka from Goa,” he said.

Lakhs of people from Karnataka and Maharashtra, especially from the districts neighbouring Goa, enter the coastal state on a daily basis for business purpose. On their return, many of them carry liquor bottles.

This could promote illicit liquor trade?

Excise officials and liquor traders in Karnataka feel that allowing tourists to carry more Goa-made liquor maynot be that easy as this would affect Karnataka’s liquor revenue and also may indirectly promote illicit liquor trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa liquor alcohol
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp