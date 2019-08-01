Goa keen to allow tourists to carry more liquor home

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In an attempt to boost its excise revenue, the Goa government is keen to allow tourists entering the state to take home more liquor than what is currently being permitted. This comes at a time when Goa is facing hiccups in mining and tourism sectors. At present, only two bottles (one bottle of IMFL and one bottle of local liquor - 750 ml each) of liquor is allowed to be carried out of Goa.

Any attempt by tourists to carry more bottles out of Goa is thwarted at the border checkposts with excise officials seizing them.

Speaking in the Goa Assembly, CM Pramod Sawant said such a move will require consent from other states, especially Maharashtra and Karnataka. Sawant said, “We want to give permits that allow carrying more than two bottles. Today they are allowed to carry one bottle of IMFL and one of local liquor. We want to promote Goan liquor. Our revenue will also grow.”

“In any case people are flouting the limits and carrying more bottles. We can monetise it. We will have to talk to other states to take their consent,” he said. However, Karnataka Excise Department finds the proposal not so beneficial to the state.

According to Deputy Superintendent of State Excise, Belagavi, Jagadish, Goa’s proposal may not be feasible for Karnataka or even other states as their excise revenue could get a hit. “Currently, we allow tourists to carry only 750 ml of liquor into Karnataka from Goa,” he said.

Lakhs of people from Karnataka and Maharashtra, especially from the districts neighbouring Goa, enter the coastal state on a daily basis for business purpose. On their return, many of them carry liquor bottles.

This could promote illicit liquor trade?

Excise officials and liquor traders in Karnataka feel that allowing tourists to carry more Goa-made liquor maynot be that easy as this would affect Karnataka’s liquor revenue and also may indirectly promote illicit liquor trade.