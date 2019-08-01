Home States Karnataka

Govt assures Rs 500 crore to rebuild flood-ravaged Kodagu

The government has also discussed various developmental plans for the district, including the ongoing construction of rehabilitation houses to the victims.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The BJP state government, after holding a meeting with the Kodagu district administration and people’s representatives, has assured of sanctioning Rs 500 crore for rebuilding works across the district. The district faced devastating floods and landslides last year.

The government has also discussed various developmental plans for the district, including the ongoing construction of rehabilitation houses to the victims.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also asked Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy to submit a proposal mentioning the works which can be carried out using the Rs 500 crore.

“A proposal for Rs 324 crore has been submitted to improve rural connectivity in the district, including building of retaining walls across various village roads. All the major departments in the district have submitted various developmental plans. A Rs 10 crore project has been proposed for development of minor irrigation and Rs 1 crore for major irrigation,” Annies said. Meanwhile, the chief minister has asked the DC to grant permission to victims to build houses on their ownlands.

TAGS
Kodagu floods
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
