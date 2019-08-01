Govt assures Rs 500 crore to rebuild flood-ravaged Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The BJP state government, after holding a meeting with the Kodagu district administration and people’s representatives, has assured of sanctioning Rs 500 crore for rebuilding works across the district. The district faced devastating floods and landslides last year.

The government has also discussed various developmental plans for the district, including the ongoing construction of rehabilitation houses to the victims.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also asked Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy to submit a proposal mentioning the works which can be carried out using the Rs 500 crore.

“A proposal for Rs 324 crore has been submitted to improve rural connectivity in the district, including building of retaining walls across various village roads. All the major departments in the district have submitted various developmental plans. A Rs 10 crore project has been proposed for development of minor irrigation and Rs 1 crore for major irrigation,” Annies said. Meanwhile, the chief minister has asked the DC to grant permission to victims to build houses on their ownlands.