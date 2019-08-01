Govt medical colleges fail to capitalise on EWS quota

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Government medical colleges of the state were unable to avail the facility of getting seats under the quota for Economically Weaker Section.

After the 103rd amendment to the Constitution put in place the reservation, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asked the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI) to submit a proposal for increasing seats for various Government Medical Colleges in different states for allocating it to students under the EWS quota.

The Medical Council of India then wrote to all states and union territories to submit a proposal for getting additional seats in Government Medical Colleges for admission to 1st year MBBS course under the quota. While 20 states and union territories and 4 ESIC Medical Colleges submitted proposals, the Karnataka Government wrote to the Medical Council of India that it was not in a position to make use of additional seats under the quota, sources said.

126 Government Medical Colleges will get 4460 seats under EWS quota this year.