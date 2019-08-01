Home States Karnataka

JDS patriarch Deve Gowda expels rebels, prepares for bypolls

On Wednesday, party patriach H D Deve Gowda issued an order expelling H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda from the party.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) expelled 14 disqualified legislators, JDS followed suit with three of their own who had rebelled against the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

On Wednesday, party patriach HD Deve Gowda issued an order expelling H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda from the party. All three of the former JDS legislators were disqualified by former Speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law. The expulsion, JDS hopes, will deter further rebellion, if any, brewing against the party or its leadership.

Realising that testing times are ahead given the erosion of cadre at the grassroots level, JDS is now focusing on reviving itself. Deve Gowda, who has been on a marathon party-building activity, on Wednesday met party candidates who lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls to assess the causes of damage. Gowda’s hectic politicking points to the fact that the party is preparing itself for an election shortly. “We don’t know if elections will be held in the next three months or in six but I am making preparations right from now,” HD Devegowda said, menacingly casting a shadow of doubt on the continuation of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the State.

“Party leaders are of the opinion that it is better to not have an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming local body elections,” Gowda said hinting at the party’s stance on continuing the alliance with the Congress at the state level as well.

Leaders of the JDS have been asked to go on statewide tours to highlight the achievements of 14 months of H D Kumaraswamy government. “We have called for a JDS convention on August 7 and appointments of district unit presidents. The focus will be to strengthen grassroots level presence,” Gowda added.

The party that had self-imposed a ban on media and had stopped all its spokespersons from interacting has now appointed fresh spokerspersons.

