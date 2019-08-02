Cloud seeding will restart soon: Dharwad DC 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Though Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan flagged off an aircraft to conduct cloud seeding, the operation was stopped in the absence of favourable cloud. But, she said it will restart in the next two-three days. Dharwad district faces 20 per cent deficit rainfall this season and the administration is hoping to fill the gap by conducting cloud seeding.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department had started cloud seeding in the state from July 25 and is being done from two places — Hubballi and Mysuru. The radars to identify rain-bearing clouds are set up in Bengaluru for South Karnataka and in Gadag and Surpur for North Karnataka. The cloud seeding has been taken up in North Karnataka region for the past 3-4 days.

Bengaluru-based Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants (KCMC) has bagged the contract to conduct cloud seeding in the state for 90 days. A representative of KCMC said the radar installed on the GKVK campus in Gadag will help cover 400 km of North Karnataka.