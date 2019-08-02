Home States Karnataka

Congress, JDS to fight against BJP separately in Karnataka bypolls

Just a few days after the coalition government collapsed, Congress and JDS are now planning to field their candidates individually from all the 17 assembly constituencies in the byelections.

Published: 02nd August 2019

Congress leader DK Shivakumar(L) and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda (File| EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

With this, the alliance between the two parties may come to an end, but they are expected to continue to the fight as ‘friends’, against BJP. Congress and JDS are hoping that byelections dates will be announced for all 17 seats.

A day after JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda hinted they are preparing for the election and stressed on party-building activities in the coming days, JDS workers are now focusing on the same line. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, JDS spokesperson Ramesh Babu said they have already finished one round of meeting with ex MLAs. KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “We have made teams in each of these assembly constituencies which will be headed by our senior leader. They will work from the ground,’’ he said.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy said if Congress and JDS are fielding separate candidates from their parties, there will be a triangular fight which will be in favour of Congress.

“Coalition candidate is not a good idea. The ground-level party worker might not agree with coalition candidates. If he is a Congress party worker and they field JDS candidate, he will not show interest. This is why JDS failed to win from Tumakuru. But there are two separate candidates, both of them will be able to take BJP votes,’’ he said. 

BJP has to win minimum of eight assembly constituencies to reach 112 seats, which is the number needed for a simple majority. 

