Congress to form committees to strengthen party in bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keen to retain the assembly segments represented by disqualified rebel MLAs from the party, the Congress state leadership has already started preparing for the bypolls. On Thursday, senior leaders held a meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the bypolls. The Speaker had disqualified 14 Congress and three JDS MLAs for violating the whip issued by their parties. They have been expelled from their parties after this.

After the meeting at the party office in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said party workers in the assembly constituencies represented by the disqualified MLAs are happy with the action taken against those leaders. “In the meeting, we have decided to identify loyal party leaders and give ticket to contest bypolls. Committees will be formed under leadership of senior leaders in all the constituencies to strengthen the party and also identify candidates,” he said.

Rao said the party high command will take a decision on continuing the party’s alliance with JDS in the byppolls and they are going ahead with preparatory work in all the 17 constituencies.

“During his meeting with some Lingayat community leaders, the CM has accepted that he has to make them (rebel MLAs) ministers. It is clear that they went to BJP to become ministers,” KPCC chief said.