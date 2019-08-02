Home States Karnataka

Creches, chill-out zones soon for women govt staff

Babies at work! You can bring your little one to office and allow her to nap in her crib.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Babies at work! You can bring your little one to office and allow her to nap in her crib. Or if you are tired, the ‘recharge’ room will be right there in your office building where you can chill. Women government employees have such good news coming their way. They will soon have a place to work and rest in offices.

Government offices across the state will have ‘dressing rooms’ for the women staff to rest as well as separate cabins for lactating mothers to nurse their babies and crèches for their little children. This is being proposed with an eye on improving their work efficiency.

There are more than 5.5 lakh government employees working across the state, of whom around 30 per cent are women. At present, most of these places only have separate toilets for women but no additional amenities. Now, the state government plans to construct these facilities like dressing rooms which would eventually reduce the burden or the anxiety of women staff, especially working mothers.

The state government plans to bring an amendment to the PWD Code which acts as a guide for all officers. The amended code will include dressing rooms for women staff in all public (government) buildings.

A senior PWD official told TNIE that the existing government buildings have separate toilets for women. “(But) We are now proposing to take up more amenities for women in government buildings. A separate partition will be made next to the toilets, where we plan to fix big mirrors, furniture to take rest and other facilities. If they are unwell, they can take rest for a while,” he said. “But these are not for night stays,’’ he clarified.

“We may include crèches so that young working mothers can leave their children there, looked after by attendants,” official sources said. Krishna Reddy, PWD Secretary, said this plan was in the initial stages. “We plan to add many women-friendly amenities in newly constructed government office buildings. In the existing buildings, too, empty spaces will be converted to provide these amenities,” he said.

Former Chief Secretary Rathna Prabha has welcomed the proposal. “Many women staff travel long distances. It many cases, it takes more than ten hours before they reach home to their kids. They definitely need some private space to relax. It’s not a luxury, but a necessity,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women government staff Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp