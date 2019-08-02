Creches, chill-out zones soon for women govt staff

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Babies at work! You can bring your little one to office and allow her to nap in her crib. Or if you are tired, the ‘recharge’ room will be right there in your office building where you can chill. Women government employees have such good news coming their way. They will soon have a place to work and rest in offices.

Government offices across the state will have ‘dressing rooms’ for the women staff to rest as well as separate cabins for lactating mothers to nurse their babies and crèches for their little children. This is being proposed with an eye on improving their work efficiency.

There are more than 5.5 lakh government employees working across the state, of whom around 30 per cent are women. At present, most of these places only have separate toilets for women but no additional amenities. Now, the state government plans to construct these facilities like dressing rooms which would eventually reduce the burden or the anxiety of women staff, especially working mothers.

The state government plans to bring an amendment to the PWD Code which acts as a guide for all officers. The amended code will include dressing rooms for women staff in all public (government) buildings.



A senior PWD official told TNIE that the existing government buildings have separate toilets for women. “(But) We are now proposing to take up more amenities for women in government buildings. A separate partition will be made next to the toilets, where we plan to fix big mirrors, furniture to take rest and other facilities. If they are unwell, they can take rest for a while,” he said. “But these are not for night stays,’’ he clarified.

“We may include crèches so that young working mothers can leave their children there, looked after by attendants,” official sources said. Krishna Reddy, PWD Secretary, said this plan was in the initial stages. “We plan to add many women-friendly amenities in newly constructed government office buildings. In the existing buildings, too, empty spaces will be converted to provide these amenities,” he said.

Former Chief Secretary Rathna Prabha has welcomed the proposal. “Many women staff travel long distances. It many cases, it takes more than ten hours before they reach home to their kids. They definitely need some private space to relax. It’s not a luxury, but a necessity,” she said.