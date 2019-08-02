Bangalore police reloaded: City gets new police commissioner, 16 other top cops shunted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police Bhaskar Rao has been made the Bengaluru city’s new Police Commissioner. ADGP Alok Kumar, who had taken charge last month, had the shortest stint as city Police Commissioner and has been transferred to the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

Bhaskar Rao was serving as the ADGP of KSRP. Meanwhile, IGP Umesh Kumar, who was Additional Commissioner of Police of Benglauru West division, is also transferred to the KSRP. In the downgraded post, DIG BR Ravikanthegowda is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, West division.

Earlier on Thursday, the new BJP government in the state transferred 16 IPS officers. ADGP Amar Kumar Pandey, who was at Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, has been posted as ADGP Law & Order. Kamal Pant, who was ADGP Law & Order, has been made the chief of the state intelligence wing, replacing DIG B Dayanand, who has been transferred to the Karnataka State Reserve Police. IGP M Chandra Sekhar, who was in the CID, is transferred to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Hemant M Nimbalkar, has been transferred without any posting.

DIG A Subramanyeswara Rao, who was in Intelligence, has been made the Commissioner of Police of Mangaluru city replacing IGP Sandeep Patil in the downgraded post, while Patil has been posted as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru city. B R Ravikanthe Gowda, who was also recently transferred to this post, is transferred without any posting. However, he continues as the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA fraud case.

DIG SN Siddaramappa, who was in the Fire & Emergency services department, is posted as Commissioner, Information & Public Relations Department.SP of Ramanagara district Chetan Singh Rathor is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City, while D Devaraja, who was DCP (Central) has not been given any posting. SP Anoop A Shetty, who was in the CID, is posted as the SP of Ramanagara district.

DCP (Intelligence) of Bengaluru city KM Shantharaju is made the SP of Shivamogga district, while Hanumantharaya, who was DCP (Law and Order), Mangaluru City, is posted as SP, Davanagere District. M Ashwini and R Chethan, who were SPs of Shivamogga and Davanagere districts respectively, have been transferred without any posting.

Cong, JDS nominees in APMCs removed

Bengaluru: Congress and JDS nominees, who were on the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) across the state, have been removed. With this, over 1,000 APMC directors appointed over the 14-month rule of the coalition government have been removed. Bengaluru and most large cities like Hubballi, Dharwad, Mysuru and Mangaluru, and districts and taluks have APMC markets. In a letter signed by the Deputy Secretary, Cooperation Department, N Gopalaiah, the removal is with effect from Wednesday. In another order, all nominated members to Town Municipal Councils, City Municipal Corporations and Town Panchayats in the state have been removed with effect from Thursday.