Home States Karnataka

‘Indian Railways transports entire Australian population daily’

The first train was run in the country on April 16, 1853 from Boribandur (now Mumbai) to Thane with 14 wooden coaches pulled by three steam locomotives.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

172 employees were awarded by the DRM during the 64th Railway Week Celebration by Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Railways transports about 3.2 crore passengers a day, which is more than the entire population of Australia, said Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division Ashok Kumar Verma on Thursday. Speaking at a function to mark the 64th Railway Week Celebrations at ‘Anugraha’ Community Hall in MG Railway Colony, Verma said, “The record number of passengers being transported daily has been achieved by the dedicated workforce that the Railways possess. These staff, who work night and day, need to be safety-conscious and protect themselves and their fellow staffers.”

The first train was run in the country on April 16, 1853, from Boribandur (now Mumbai) to Thane with 14 wooden coaches pulled by three steam locomotives. Railway Week is celebrated annually in memory of this maiden run, Verma said.

“We have come a very long way from that day with 3 million tonnes of goods being transported on a daily basis,” he added. 

To mark commendable performance by its staffers, 172 employees of the Group C section, including loco-pilot P Madhavan, who saved an elderly woman from committing suicide on the railway tracks four days ago, were awarded by the DRM. A total of 16 Rolling Shields have been awarded for efficiency in different fields. Bangarpet (best in A1 and A stns), Hindupur (best B Category Station) and Bengaluru East (Best in C & D Category) were honoured while the Level Crossing No 99 between Mulanur and Kuppam ( Kilometre 246/500-600) was judged the best in its category. 

Earlier, this week, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav presented the ‘National Railway Award’ to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, Railway Protection Force, Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee for rescuing over 1,400 trafficked children through Operation ‘Nanhe Farishteh’. 
Furthermore, nine officers of various departments and 59 non-gazetted staff were honoured by General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh in Hubballi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp